Nickels for Nepal Benefit Pancake Breakfast

Nickels for Nepal is proud to host a Benefit Pancake Breakfast at Applebee’s Northgate. Pancakes will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday November 3, 2018. Gamma Chapter members of Kappa Kappa Iota (Professional organization of educators) and Chattanooga Nepali Association volunteers will serve pancakes. There will also be items for sale such as Nickels for Nepal Coloring Books, T-Shirts, and items from Nepal. Donation tickets are $10.00 per person and are available at the door.

“As Board Chair of Nickels for Nepal, a non-profit based in Chattanooga, TN, Chris Hockert states the importance of helping to raise awareness of the need of school children in the remote villages of Nepal. Nickels for Nepal has a team of volunteers in Kathmandu, Nepal lead by Mr. Nawaraj Baskota, Principal of Kavya School, New Baneshwar, Kathmandu (Mr. Baskota is 4th from left in center photo below) who locally purchase and deliver school supplies, uniforms, provide educational scholarships, teacher resources, and facilities support to school children in the remote villages. Without support from Nickels for Nepal, many children would not have required uniforms to attend school and remain in school. They would also not have any school supplies or an opportunity for educational scholarships.”