A Night with Camille Rae & Travis Bowlin

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

"Get ready for an artist that is going to change the way you listen to country music. Camille Rae is a breakthrough artist that you need to be on the lookout for!" - The Country Source

Hailing from Lexington, Kentucky, Camille Rae performs everything from classical to bluegrass, but loves to play country music. She released her debut album “I Need Me” in 2015 and has opened for The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, David Cook and Maddie and Tae. She finds influence from the likes of Bessie Smith, Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire.

Join us for a beer and some great music!

Info

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
