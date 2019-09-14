The 5th annual 5K night run/1 mile walk Night Run Chattanooga on the Riverwalk will take place on Saturday, September 14 at 8:45 p.m.. The event will start at Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead, 898 W 9th Avenue. Night Run Chattanooga raises funds for youth recreational activities in Chattanooga and Israel. In addition to a timed 5K, this is a “glow” event. Glow-in-the-dark items and T-shirts will be available to all participants as part of the registration fee. An after party for those 21 years old and older will take place immediately following the event at Naked River Brewing Company. At the After Party, those participants wearing a 2019 Night Run T-shirt will receive free appetizers, and a free beer as long as they have an i.d.. On-site registration will begin at 7:30 p.m.. Awards will be given to runners with the best times in several age categories. Don’t want to run? A one-mile walk is also part of the event. All ages are welcome.

Register as a volunteer, come assist during the event, and receive a T-shirt. For registration and more information contact www.nightrunchattanooga5k.org or (423) 493-0270. Patterned after an Israeli event to assist local charities, Night Run Chattanooga receives significant support from First Tennessee and the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga as well as other local companies and individuals.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. This enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.