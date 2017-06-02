Midnight Promise, Unprotected Rex, Scarlett Revolt

Two bands from Nightfall
Midnight promise
Unprotected Rex
with Scarlett Revolt
Info
Music Box Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
please enable javascript to view
Music Box Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Two bands from Nightfall
Midnight promise
Unprotected Rex
with Scarlett Revolt
Music Box Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
please enable javascript to view
Concerts & Live MusicAdventure Fight
Theater & DanceAuditions for Death Trap
-
Theater & DanceHello Dolly! Auditions
-
Theater & DanceAuditions for Death Trap
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes with Gino Fanelli
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicBike Night with Bethany Grace
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Art & ExhibitionsSangria on the Bluff
-
Food & DrinkPicnic in the Passageways
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Talks & ReadingsSite of he Soul | Lecture & Book Signing by Roberto Osti
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Concerts & Live MusicMark Kelly Hall
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic - Live Art
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.