Night Vision Nocturne Painting

Mia Bergeron Apparition by Mia Bergeron oil on board

November 5 & 6

10pm-4pm EST

in person @ Townsend Atelier

instructor: Mia Bergeron

Nocturnes are a very broad theme, with the only true definition being that they explore the night. Students will have the opportunity to explore any subject matter they would like- as long as it lives in darkness! An image bank will be provided to students to choose from before the workshop, but students are also encouraged to take their own nocturne photographs to paint from as a reference. We will be discussing and working with a huge range of subjects: nocturnal animals, landscapes at night, evening city scenes, portraits in dim light, still lifes that glow- there is no real limit! Although the subject matter is incredibly open-ended to expression, Mia will be discussing the technical aspects of painting within a limited value range. Ideas such as the use of layers to create depth, mixing your darks, value scale control, avoiding glare, color mixing, drawing, and working with a narrative will all be addressed in class. Some knowledge of oil painting is recommended.