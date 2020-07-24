Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show: July 24th

Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show: July 24th

Nightfall returns with our eighth virtual show on July 10rd at 7 PM! This week's show features headlining band SUSU with our opening band is Stereofeet! Be on the lookout for the link to the party!

Our opening act Stereofeet, kicks-off the party at 7 PM! StereoFeet is an American rock band formed in Chattanooga, Tennessee by Chris Graham and Leon Walker. StereoFeet is a band concerned with making quality rock'n'roll!

Stereofeet: https://youtu.be/E4Rs-689ZAY

The headliner SUSU will go on at 7:20 PM! Smoldering NYC duo features firebrand female lead vocalists and songwriters Liza Colby of The Liza Colby Sound and Kia Warren of Revel In Dimes. Also featuring Joey Wunsch, Ronnie Bruno, and Connor McClelland of the raucous NYC trio Dry Clean Only. SUSU plays a genre-bending, supernatural, and shapeshifting sounds that ooze from the grooves of each of their songs. So make sure to tune in, turn it up, and have a good time!

SUSU: https://youtu.be/ATRFBNifdkk

You can also order your Nightfall 2020 T-shirt at: nightfallchattanooga.com/2020tshirts/nt4nu6w3x5xguaegrq294kyrlo4fir

