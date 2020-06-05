Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show

Nightfall returns with our first virtual show on June 5th at 7 PM! Our kickoff show features Waylon Thibodeaux & The Smoky Nights! Be on the lookout for the link to the party!

Our opening act The Smoky Nights kick-off Nightfall at 7 PM and are the 1st Runner-Up from this year's Road to Nightfall Series and feature a vibrant and soul sound!

The headliner Waylon Thibodeaux will go on at 7:20 PM! Waylon Thibodeaux is a young Cajun fiddler from the Bayou! So make sure to tune in, turn it up, and have a good time!

It’s hard to overstate our appreciation for these faithful funders who continue their support during a season that’s a little offbeat.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/239477100829015/