Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show

Nightfall returns with our second virtual show on June 12th at 7 PM! This week's show features J & the Causeways & Mojo Whiskey! Be on the lookout for the link to the party!

Our opening act Mojo Whiskey kicks-off the party at 7 PM! Mojo Whiskey is a Souther Rock group and finalists from the Road to Nightfall Concert series.

The headliner J & the Causeways will go on at 7:20 PM! J & the Causeways are a Powerhouse of soul and R&B from New Orleans! So make sure to tune in, turn it up, and have a good time!

