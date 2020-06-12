Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show

Nightfall returns with our second virtual show on June 12th at 7 PM! This week's show features J & the Causeways & Mojo Whiskey! Be on the lookout for the link to the party!

Our opening act Mojo Whiskey kicks-off the party at 7 PM! Mojo Whiskey is a Souther Rock group and finalists from the Road to Nightfall Concert series.

The headliner J & the Causeways will go on at 7:20 PM! J & the Causeways are a Powerhouse of soul and R&B from New Orleans! So make sure to tune in, turn it up, and have a good time!

It’s hard to overstate our appreciation for these faithful funders who continue their support during a season that’s a little offbeat.

