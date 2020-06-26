Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show

Nightfall returns with our fourth virtual show on June 26th at 7 PM! This week's show features the Nubreed Band and headliner Roosevelt Collier! Be on the lookout for the link to the party!

Our opening act Nubreed Band kicks-off the party at 7 PM! The Nubreed band is a high energy band that plays a variety of genres; Jazz, R&B, Blues, and more!

The headliner Roosevelt Collier will go on at 7:20 PM! Hailing from South Florida, Roosevelt Collier plays high energy music comprised of a blend of Blues, Funk, Soul, Sacred Steel, Soul, and Jam. Roosevelt has worked with a variety of artists such as The Allman Brothers, Los Lobos, Widespread Panic, and many, many more! So make sure to tune in, turn it up, and have a good time!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/311794096506315/

