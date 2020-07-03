Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show

Nightfall returns with our fifth virtual show on July 3rd at 7 PM! This week's show features the Playin' Possum Blue Band and headliner the Joanna Connor! Be on the lookout for the link to the party!

Playin' Possum Blue Band:

Our opening act Playin', Possum Blues Band, kicks-off the party at 7 PM! The Playin' Possum Blues Band are lifelong lovers and students of the blues and they always extend their paw out to have a good time!

Joanna Connor:

The headliner Joanna Connor will go on at 7:20 PM! From Chicago, IL, Joanna Connor broke onto the scene in the southside of Chicago and never looked back! Connor has played in all over the world with her music stylings of blues, rock, and R&B. She was the first artist not signed to a major label to sign an endorsement deal with Gibson and Victoria amps and has shared the stage with legends like Jimmy Page, BB King, the Doobie Brothers, and more! So make sure to tune in, turn it up, and have a good time!

It’s hard to overstate our appreciation for these faithful funders who continue their support during a season that’s a little offbeat.

