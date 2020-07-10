Nightfall 2020 Virtual Show

Nightfall returns with our fifth virtual show on July 10rd at 7 PM! This week's show features the New Dismembered Tennesseans and headliner The Accidentals! Be on the lookout for the link to the party!

Our opening act New Dismembered Tennesseans, kicks-off the party at 7 PM! The New Dismembered Tennesseans continue the legacy of Chattanooga's original bluegrass band, founded by fiddler Fletcher Bright in 1945. Their new energy honors the band's musical past and carries it into the future.

The headliner The Accidentals will go on at 7:20 PM! The female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio, The Accidentals, (Sav Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause) kicked off 2018 with the release of their debut album, Odyssey, with Sony Masterworks. They play an eclectic blend of indie-folk, pop, bluegrass, rock, classical, and other genres. So make sure to tune in, turn it up, and have a good time!

The Accidentals: https://youtu.be/as5PUUvWIoQ