One of Chattanooga’s most widely recognized and attended programs is the seasonal Nightfall concert series, which celebrates its 30th season this year. Uniquely Chattanooga, Nightfall brings people to the city’s center each Friday night (excluding June 9th and 16th) all summer to enjoy a variety of nationally and internationally acclaimed musical artists ranging in a variety of genres. A local act is given the opportunity to open for the national headlining talent. Check out any week and get a link to all the acts at NightfallChattanooga.com.

The Nightfall series focuses on presenting a variety of professional artists who perform original music recognized as being some of the best within their genre. Most headliners have not performed previously in the Chattanooga market. Past performers include acts such as Barenaked Ladies, Black Keys, Alison Krause, Howard Jones, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Deer Tick and the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Nightfall, which attracts an audience as diverse as its schedule of performers, has developed an appeal that extends beyond its natural attraction to music lovers. Nightfall has become the family-friendly Friday night gathering place for our community. And of course, it's always Friday and ALWAYS FREE!