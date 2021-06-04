Nightfall Free Concert Series

to

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Nightfall Free Concert Series

The Nightfall Free Concert Series is held each Friday night – rain or shine - in Miller Plaza, downtown Chattanooga. Headlining acts begin at 8pm with local opening acts starting at 7pm.

The 2021 series runs from June 4th - September 10th.

Bring your kids, lawn chairs, pets and friends to enjoy great live music, food, cocktails, have an ice cold beer, and shop local artisans at the corner of Market Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard starting at 6:30pm and going on until 10pm.

There’s motorcycle parking on the closed portion of Market Street alongside the plaza and plenty of parking close by for everyone.

