Sleazy Sleazy absolutely killed it last Friday, and the party doesn't stop there! This week Road to Nightfall champ and Nightfall's opener Aaron Carney Band will be kicking it at the Granfalloon After Hours. Attendees will have the chance to meet n' greet the band, check out awesome swag and more. Doors open at 9:30 pm and the party goes till midnight. Stay tuned for updates, event giveaways and more insider secrets!

Wanna hear something cool? Your Nightfall drink tickets work at After Hours too! Guests wearing a Nightfall armband will receive $2.00 off admission!

Nightfall After Hours will be held select Fridays, starting May 3rd to August 30th at the Granfalloon from 10 pm -12am. Doors will open at 9:30 with a $5 admission. Free and convenient parking is available.