Nitecap Performance Series: Dana Rogers

MLK Boulevard was once the place to be for Chattanooga's live music scene. Jazzanooga is reaching back and bringing you a Nite Cap! Named after one of the boulevard's legendary music joints, the Nite Cap is an intimate concert series featuring emerging local and regional talent.

This special edition features Dana Rogers!!

Admission only $15.00

DOORS OPEN AT 7:30PM..PERFORMANCE BEGINS AT 8:00PM

Singer songwriter and local Chattanoogan, Dana Rogers, began performing in and around the city (and beyond) in 1997. Shes been pickin guitar for 27 years and incorporates fingerstyle jazz, soul, funk, folk and pop along with flatpicking and percussive playing into the mix.

Add that to over three and a half decades of singing and what you have is one harmoniously musical marriage of guitar and vocals.