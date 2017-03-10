Nitecap Performance Series: MeLyn Thompson

MLK Boulevard was once the place to be for Chattanooga's live music scene. Jazzanooga is reaching back and bringing you a Nite Cap! Named after one of the boulevard's legendary music joints, the Nite Cap is an intimate concert series featuring emerging local and regional talent.

This special edition features MeLyn LadyLyn Thompson!!

Admission only $15.00

DOORS OPEN AT 7:30PM..PERFORMANCE BEGINS AT 8:00PM

MeLyn is an aspiring singer and songwriter. Born October 12th and raised in the Dirty South, Chattanooga, Tennessee. On November 19th MeLyn released her debut EP COUNTRY SOUL, available for purchase.

MeLyn truly has a passion and love for all music! Her favorite genres include Gospel, R&B, Soul, Neo-Soul, Classical, Country, and Hip Hop. MeLyn was a member of the Chattanooga Girls Choir, the Middle Tennessee State University Gospel Choir and a member of the Chattanooga Opera and Symphony. She taught her self to play guitar, her favorite instrument as well as the piano.

Visit LadyLynMusic.com for more information on this artist.