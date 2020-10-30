No Big Deal & DJ "O"
Who's Ready For Halloween At Bar Watson?
- Best Couple Costume: Win A Trip To Myrtle Beach!
- No Big Deal Live In The Great Scotland Yard At 6pm!
- DJ "O" Live In Bar Watson 8pm-2am!
- Cover: $10
to
Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
No Big Deal & DJ "O"
