Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

No Big Deal & DJ "O"

Who's Ready For Halloween At Bar Watson?

  • Best Couple Costume: Win A Trip To Myrtle Beach!
  • No Big Deal Live In The Great Scotland Yard At 6pm!
  • DJ "O" Live In Bar Watson 8pm-2am!
  • Cover: $10

Info

Concerts & Live Music
