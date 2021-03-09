No Strings Attached! The Neubauer Quartet: A Family Affair

Get to know world-renowned violist Paul Neubauer and his virtuoso family as they share their inspiring story about forming a one-of-a-kind quartet. The household of musicians will chat about life, discovering repertoire for three violins and a viola, and the joy they find in making music together.

Register for the free event by visiting www.stringtheorymusic.org/watch

This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee through the Tennessee Arts Commission. Event held on Zoom.

Event by String Theory at the Hunter