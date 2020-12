Noche de Paz Concert

Join us for our annual Christmas concert from the comfort of your living room! Grab a snack, sing some carols, and hold your loved ones tight, y'all.

We will have a selection of choir songs from our students, a special collab piece with some friends, and best of all - the OFFICIAL release of our never seen before documentary video!!

We can't wait to celebrate Christmas with you & yours!

Hosted by East Lake Expression Engine and Arts Build