Nocturnes in Art History online lecture

Nocturne in Black and Gold by James Abbott McNeill Whistler 1875

Wednesday, October 19th

7-8 pm EST

live event via ZOOM

the lecture will be recorded and available to registrants 24 hours after the event

Although one of the moodiest and most expressive themes in art history, nocturne paintings are rarely discussed as a cohesive visual lineage. Join Mia as she considers and presents examples of nocturne paintings, ranging from American Tonalism, Japanese woodblock prints, Russian Impressionism, and much more. She will also dive into examples of contemporary nocturne painting, and how it has been used as a theme of expressing what happens when the lights go low.

