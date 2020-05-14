Nonprofit Virtual Happy Hour with Venture Forward and The Chattery

In this free virtual Happy Hour, artist Jaime Barks will demonstrate a live watercolor painting. Kaleena Goldsworthy of The Bitter Bottle will concoct a special cocktail recipe that will be sent out prior to the happy hour so everyone can enjoy the same drink as Jaime paints!

For the entire month of May, Venture Forward and The Chattery are partnering up to make your Thursday afternoons a little more enjoyable!

Event details: https://ventureforward.wildapricot.org/event-3830209

About Jaime:

Owner of The Art by Jamie Barks, Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings throughout the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

Registration for this event is through Venture Forward’s website. You do not have to be a member to attend!