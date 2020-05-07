Nonprofit Virtual Happy Hour with Venture Forward and The Chattery

In this free virtual Happy Hour for nonprofits, we will be discussing and making a drink with Kaleena Goldsworthy, founder of The Bitter Bottle. Everyone will learn how to make homemade spiced simple syrup, about the usefulness of bitters and how to make a delicious drink at home!

For the entire month of May, Venture Forward and The Chattery are partnering up to make your Thursday afternoons a little more enjoyable!

Event details: https://ventureforward.wildapricot.org/event-3830222

About Kaleena:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.