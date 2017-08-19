Improv Chattanooga presents ‘NOOGA! The Improvised Soap Opera.

Prepare yourself for intrigue, drama, suspense, and maybe even a murder or two as Chattanooga’s “old boy network” takes on progress and youth in a battle for the heart and soul of our fair city.

The show is a live, spontaneous, and totally improvised theatrical experience performed weekly by Improv Chattanooga. Join us for a sixteen-week, ongoing story packed with comedy, romance and farce situated right here in the Scenic City!

Over the course of those sixteen weeks, characters will come and go, live and die… there might even be a birth or two!

The current season of Nooga! started on August 5th, but don't worry! There's a recap at the start of every show, so you'll be completely caught up before you start laughing.

So, join us for the next exciting chapter of Nooga! this Saturday at 8pm (doors open at 7:30pm)

(Note: Any resemblance between these characters and folks you might know is a crying shame.)