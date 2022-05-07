× Expand Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival Nooga Noise 2022

Nooga Noise 2022 brings the Scenic City’s signature sound together for a full day of music, food, and fun on Chattanooga’s Northshore. This inaugural annual event will take place on May 7 at a soon-to-be-announced location. Come join the party as we bring acts from around the corner and across the country to Gig City!

This year's lineup features:

Swayyvo (Chattanooga, TN)

Durag $avage (Chattanooga, TN)

Naughty Input (Nashville, TN)

Good Grief (Chattanooga, TN)

Call Me Spinster (Chattanooga, TN)

Mad Cabbage (Murfreesboro, TN)

Jet Phase (Athens, GA)

Nectar Collector (Cleveland, TN)

Sixteen Bullets (Atlanta, GA)

Bruteforce (Chattanooga, TN)

Common Criminal (Chattanooga, TN)

🎟️ Discounted presale tickets available now: https://bit.ly/3Hn3Fk8

🙋 Vendor Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3K3NoSQ

🚀 Learn more: https://bit.ly/3pkvt2f

Location to be announced in March!

Follow for updates: @valleyvibesmusicfestival