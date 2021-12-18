'Nooga Nutcracker

Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

A holiday tradition for Chattanooga since 2014, The Nooga Nutcracker is a contemporary twist of the classical ballet that sets the story in present day Chattanooga.

The production highlights CDT's diverse training by showcasing many forms of dance and and references iconic locations and features of Chattanooga.

Come see Clara’s magical journey set to Tchaikovsky’s original score.

​Performances December 18th

2:30 and 7:30

at Chattanooga Christian School

Masks Required

Theater & Dance
4237608808
