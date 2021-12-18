× Expand Chattanooga Dance Theatre Clara and friends!

A holiday tradition for Chattanooga since 2014, The Nooga Nutcracker is a contemporary twist of the classical ballet that sets the story in present day Chattanooga.

The production highlights CDT's diverse training by showcasing many forms of dance and and references iconic locations and features of Chattanooga.

Come see Clara’s magical journey set to Tchaikovsky’s original score.

​Performances December 18th

2:30 and 7:30

at Chattanooga Christian School

Masks Required