'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga

Improv Chattanooga presents ‘Nooga! The improvised soap opera.

Prepare yourself for intrigue, drama, suspense, and maybe even a murder or two as Chattanooga’s “old boy network” takes on progress and youth in a battle for our fair city.

The show is a live, spontaneous, and totally improvised theatrical experience performed weekly by Improv Chattanooga.

Join us for a six-week, ongoing story packed with comedy, romance and farce situated right here in the scenic city!

(Note: any resemblance between these characters and folks you might know is a crying shame.)

Tickets are $10 each week (6 weeks total) or $50 for a season pass, available here. Doors open at 7:30pm, show begins at 8pm!