'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga

Google Calendar - 'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga - 2017-07-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga - 2017-07-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga - 2017-07-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - 'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga - 2017-07-27 19:30:00

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Improv Chattanooga presents ‘Nooga! The improvised soap opera. 

Prepare yourself for intrigue, drama, suspense, and maybe even a murder or two as Chattanooga’s “old boy network” takes on progress and youth in a battle for our fair city.

The show is a live, spontaneous, and totally improvised theatrical experience performed weekly by Improv Chattanooga. 

Join us for a six-week, ongoing story packed with comedy, romance and farce situated right here in the scenic city!

(Note: any resemblance between these characters and folks you might know is a crying shame.)

Tickets are $10 each week (6 weeks total) or $50 for a season pass, available here. Doors open at 7:30pm, show begins at 8pm! 

Info

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Comedy

Google Calendar - 'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga - 2017-07-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga - 2017-07-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga - 2017-07-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - 'NOOGA presented by Improv Chattanooga - 2017-07-27 19:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Wednesday

June 14, 2017

Thursday

June 15, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours