Nora Jane Struthers & The Party Line

Nora Jane Struthers has written "some of the most quietly powerful narratives within the new wave of Americana artists" - NPR Music. The songs that weave themselves into the fabric of listeners' lives are usually the ones in which an artist lays her soul bare for the world to hear. Struthers' new album Champion, is built on these kinds of songs. The 13-song collection written with her band the Party Line, is the follow-up to 2015's Wake, which earned Struthers acclaim from major outlets like NPR Music, Rolling Stone Country, and "Fresh Air" and their Live show is full to the brim with stellar musicianship, unexpected arrangements that blur the lines between folk, roots, and rock, and an audible sense that everyone in the room is having a damn good time.