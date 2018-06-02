Nora Jane Struthers has written "some of the most quietly powerful narratives within the new wave of Americana artists" - NPR Music. The songs that weave themselves into the fabric of listeners' lives are usually the ones in which an artist lays her soul bare for the world to hear. Struthers' new album Champion, is built on these kinds of songs. The 13-song collection written with her band the Party Line, is the follow-up to 2015's Wake, which earned Struthers acclaim from major outlets like NPR Music, Rolling Stone Country, and "Fresh Air" and their Live show is full to the brim with stellar musicianship, unexpected arrangements that blur the lines between folk, roots, and rock, and an audible sense that everyone in the room is having a damn good time.
Nora Jane Struthers & The Party Line
The Camp House 149 E MLKing Blvd , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
Sorry, no events.
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJennifer Daniels
-
Concerts & Live MusicMegan Howard
-
Concerts & Live MusicMike McDade
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOver Easy After Party w/Dr. B and the Ease, Hive Theory
-
-
Markets This & ThatSt. Martin of Tours Estate Sale and Luncheon
-
Sunday
-
This & ThatSouthern Blooms Festival
-
Concerts & Live MusicMarcus White
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & Dance This & ThatCirque du Soleil’s CORTEO
-
Concerts & Live MusicShani Palmer
-
Monday
-
Charity & FundraisersBig Birdie Golf Tournament
-
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Politics & ActivismEmerging Leaders May Lunch and Learn
-
-
Education & LearningLearn to Ride a Bicycle
-
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Talks & ReadingsSunflowers & Relatives
-
Tuesday
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Food & Drink5TH ANNUAL ENTREPRENEUR POWER LUNCHEON
-
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Art & ExhibitionsBeginning Portrait Sculpture
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Portrait Sculpture with Maria Willison
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilySTEM Jubilee
-
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
This & ThatKitten Yoga
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & LearningRapid Learning Kayak Skills + Roll Sessions
-
Concerts & Live MusicShawnessey Cargile