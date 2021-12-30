North Chickamauga Creek Movie Night

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy hosts a screening of the Call of the River documentary featuring the history of whitewater adventuring.

https://www.eventbrite.com/.../the-call-of-the-river-a...

This documentary by Kent Ford features vintage canoeing and kayaking footage and interviews with pioneers of the sport. This documentary starts with birch bark canoeing in the northeast US and takes you through the evolution of boating from running rapids created by bombed-out bridges in Europe in the 1940s to present day squirt and creek boating.

More information and reviews here.

NCCC will be collecting donations at the door ($10 minimum) and Wanderlinger Brewing will donate 10% of all beer sales to NCCC.

The North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy is a 100% volunteer organization that has been an advocate for the protection of the North Chickamauga Creek watershed since 1989. All proceeds from this event will go toward our mission.

See our history and current projects at: https://www.northchick.org/

Charity & Fundraisers, Film
423-269-7979
