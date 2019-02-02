North Georgia's Dancing Stars

Primary Healthcare Centers is a group of non-profit community health centers dedicated to improving the health care status of our patients and community by providing accessible, affordable, quality primary health care services to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Each dancer is raising monies to help assist Primary Heal care Services. Each dancer has been asked to raise 12,000.00 ..We ask that you post this event to help make awareness of this Fundraiser that is on Feb 2nd. There are several ways the community can help us meet our goals. By going online and buy a sponsorship level, buy a table or buy a raffle ticket to win a two year lease on a Mercedes or elect the cash instead of $5,000. If you have any questions please contact Nancy Whaley Event coordinator. She can assist you in additional information. Please help us spread awareness of our event. There are children out there who deserve a chance to have health care. Thanks Laura Cass