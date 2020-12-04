North Pole Limited Train Ride

to

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum 4119 Cromwell Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

North Pole Limited Train Ride

Visit the North Pole! As our most popular annual event, North Pole Limited train rides have been a family tradition since 1999. During the magical holiday season, trains take riders on an imaginary journey to the North Pole.

Along the way, you’ll be treated to refreshments and storytelling while you write your own personal letter to Santa. As the North Pole Limited train gently rolls down the rails, a number of lighted displays can be seen outside.

Once the train pulls into the “North Pole,” Santa will greet the train and the car hosts will deliver your personal messages to Santa himself. Before leaving the Elves will deliver their famous North Pole hot chocolate for your journey back to Grand Junction.

DURATION:

60-minute trips

SEATING:

All riders will receive a homemade chocolate chip cookie and hot chocolate. All children receive a keepsake boarding pass, ornament, and bell.

Changes accommodating COVID-19 social distancing measures-No one-on-one visits with Santa

Limited Seating

Masks required on board for customers and staff

Any staff handling food will be required to wear gloves

Remain 6ft from anyone not in your party

Info

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum 4119 Cromwell Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - North Pole Limited Train Ride - 2020-12-04 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - North Pole Limited Train Ride - 2020-12-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - North Pole Limited Train Ride - 2020-12-04 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - North Pole Limited Train Ride - 2020-12-04 17:30:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 3, 2020

Friday

December 4, 2020

Saturday

December 5, 2020

Sunday

December 6, 2020

Monday

December 7, 2020

Tuesday

December 8, 2020

Wednesday

December 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours