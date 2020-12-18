North Pole Limited Train Ride

Visit the North Pole! As our most popular annual event, North Pole Limited train rides have been a family tradition since 1999. During the magical holiday season, trains take riders on an imaginary journey to the North Pole.

Along the way, you’ll be treated to refreshments and storytelling while you write your own personal letter to Santa. As the North Pole Limited train gently rolls down the rails, a number of lighted displays can be seen outside.

Once the train pulls into the “North Pole,” Santa will greet the train and the car hosts will deliver your personal messages to Santa himself. Before leaving the Elves will deliver their famous North Pole hot chocolate for your journey back to Grand Junction.

DURATION:

60-minute trips

SEATING:

All riders will receive a homemade chocolate chip cookie and hot chocolate. All children receive a keepsake boarding pass, ornament, and bell.

Changes accommodating COVID-19 social distancing measures-No one-on-one visits with Santa

Limited Seating

Masks required on board for customers and staff

Any staff handling food will be required to wear gloves

Remain 6ft from anyone not in your party