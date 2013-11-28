North Pole Limited Train Ride

One of our most popular annual events, North Pole Limited train rides have been a family tradition since 1999. During the magical holiday season, trains take riders on an imaginary journey to the North Pole. Along the way, you’ll be treated to refreshments, storytelling, and occasional sing-a-longs. As the train gently rolls down the rails, a number of lighted displays can be seen outside. Once the train pulls into the “North Pole”, a special guest boards for a visit. During the return ride, Santa makes his way through the train cars to greet every child and presents a keepsake item to all the children. Tickets are $24 for everyone age 1 & up for this event which has become a family tradition for many...now in its 15th year! For tickets and more information please visit TVRail.com.

2013 Dates of Operation: November - 22, 23, 24, 29, 30

December- 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22