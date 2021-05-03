Northshore Karass Film Series

to

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Northshore Karass Film Series

The Northshore Karass Performing Arts Series takes a break from making music for a four-night short film series showcasing the talents of 11 local filmmakers.

Monday, May 3:

Bands That Bind, a music video cycle by Zach Laliberte. ~16 minutes

-Don’t Talk

-Blame L.A.

-Blinded Steer

-Look Who’s Lucky Now

Hold Music, a stop-motion music video by Matt Eslinger. ~1 minute

In the Zone, by director Jet Smith. ~3 minutes

Field Play, a stop-motion animated film by Judith Mogul. ~30 minutes

Tuesday, May 4:

A sampling of films from the Lookout Wildlife Film Festival, curated by Steve Rogers. ~30 minutes

Egg Dog, by director John Queener and writer Andrew Hull. ~10 minutes

Southern Dialogues, by director Rob Winslow. ~20-40 minutes

Monday, May 10:

Ultimate World, by director Nathaniel Hendricks. ~120 minutes

Tuesday, May 11:

Prelude: Fratres, by director Charlie Edholm. ~5 minutes

Days Counted, by director Chandler Gibson. ~10 minutes

Counterpole, by director Emily Steele. ~50 minutes

Socially distanced seating in the Circle Theatre. Admission $5 per evening

Info

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Film
to
Google Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-03 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-10 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-17 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Northshore Karass Film Series - 2021-05-24 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 3, 2021

Tuesday

May 4, 2021

Wednesday

May 5, 2021

Thursday

May 6, 2021

Friday

May 7, 2021

Saturday

May 8, 2021

Sunday

May 9, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours