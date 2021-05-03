Northshore Karass Film Series
The Northshore Karass Performing Arts Series takes a break from making music for a four-night short film series showcasing the talents of 11 local filmmakers.
Monday, May 3:
Bands That Bind, a music video cycle by Zach Laliberte. ~16 minutes
-Don’t Talk
-Blame L.A.
-Blinded Steer
-Look Who’s Lucky Now
Hold Music, a stop-motion music video by Matt Eslinger. ~1 minute
In the Zone, by director Jet Smith. ~3 minutes
Field Play, a stop-motion animated film by Judith Mogul. ~30 minutes
Tuesday, May 4:
A sampling of films from the Lookout Wildlife Film Festival, curated by Steve Rogers. ~30 minutes
Egg Dog, by director John Queener and writer Andrew Hull. ~10 minutes
Southern Dialogues, by director Rob Winslow. ~20-40 minutes
Monday, May 10:
Ultimate World, by director Nathaniel Hendricks. ~120 minutes
Tuesday, May 11:
Prelude: Fratres, by director Charlie Edholm. ~5 minutes
Days Counted, by director Chandler Gibson. ~10 minutes
Counterpole, by director Emily Steele. ~50 minutes
Socially distanced seating in the Circle Theatre. Admission $5 per evening