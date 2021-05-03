Northshore Karass Film Series

The Northshore Karass Performing Arts Series takes a break from making music for a four-night short film series showcasing the talents of 11 local filmmakers.

Monday, May 3:

Bands That Bind, a music video cycle by Zach Laliberte. ~16 minutes

-Don’t Talk

-Blame L.A.

-Blinded Steer

-Look Who’s Lucky Now

Hold Music, a stop-motion music video by Matt Eslinger. ~1 minute

In the Zone, by director Jet Smith. ~3 minutes

Field Play, a stop-motion animated film by Judith Mogul. ~30 minutes

Tuesday, May 4:

A sampling of films from the Lookout Wildlife Film Festival, curated by Steve Rogers. ~30 minutes

Egg Dog, by director John Queener and writer Andrew Hull. ~10 minutes

Southern Dialogues, by director Rob Winslow. ~20-40 minutes

Monday, May 10:

Ultimate World, by director Nathaniel Hendricks. ~120 minutes

Tuesday, May 11:

Prelude: Fratres, by director Charlie Edholm. ~5 minutes

Days Counted, by director Chandler Gibson. ~10 minutes

Counterpole, by director Emily Steele. ~50 minutes

Socially distanced seating in the Circle Theatre. Admission $5 per evening