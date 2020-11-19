NorthShore Merchants Collective Holiday Open House
The 14th Annual Holiday Open House for the NorthShore Neighborhood will be Wednesday, November 18th-Sunday, November 22nd.
Hosted by Northshore Merchants Collective
to
Chattanooga's North Shore North Chattanooga , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
NorthShore Merchants Collective Holiday Open House
The 14th Annual Holiday Open House for the NorthShore Neighborhood will be Wednesday, November 18th-Sunday, November 22nd.
Hosted by Northshore Merchants Collective
Health & WellnessFree One-Day Flu Vaccination Clinic
-
Art & ExhibitionsWeaving for Calm
-
Concerts & Live MusicLive Jazz With Ron Griffin
-
Food & DrinkGive Thanks: Thanksgiving Cocktails
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Food & Drink This & ThatBrewga: Yoga and a Beer
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.