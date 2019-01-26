Nothing To Fear

What really scares you? We don't mean ghosts or zombies, but the everyday kind of things that make you break out in a cold sweat when you think of them. Our TheatreQuest kids will present NOTHING TO FEAR, an exploration of phobias, fears, and things that go bump in your head, on Saturday, January 26, at 7:30 p.m.

The presentation operates on the principle that most fear is irrational. You know you shouldn't be afraid, you tell yourself that it's foolish to fear, and yet you do.

Join us and make yourself uncomfortable in our exploration in 10 rooms of irrational fears.

Admission is $10. For tickets, call our box office at 423.267.8534, visit us online at TheatreCentre.com, or pay at the door.

