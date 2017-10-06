Notions and Narratives

“NOTIONS AND NARRATIVE”

Victoria Kile and Sandy Paynter-Washburn combine their talents to collaborate on the feature show at In-Town Gallery for the month of October. Both 2-D and 3-D pieces have been the focus of their combined efforts in preparation for the show. Meet these artists as well as the other members of In-Town Gallery at the First Friday Reception, October 6, 2017, 5pm to 8 pm. Kile and Washburn’s works will greet visitors on the front wall throughout the month of October and will remain in the gallery thereafter, mingled with those of other artists.