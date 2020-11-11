November Lunch & Learn

November Lunch & Learn

Join green|spaces for our monthly virtual lunch & learn! This month, it is all about reduce, reduce, recycle and how to get to Zero Waste!

We are honored to have Ryan Bailey, the Vice President of Finance and Operations at The Bailey Company, one of the nation’s largest forklift truck dealerships. Under his direction, The Bailey Company became the first TRUE certified zero waste company in Tennessee. Additionally, Ryan owns Cumberland Kayak, a Nashville kayak outfitter that donates a percentage of sales to local nonprofits and hosts frequent river cleanups. From 2007-2009, Ryan served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica, where he launched a “village bank” and supported biological corridor and eco-tourism projects. Ryan also serves on the board of TennGreen Land Conservancy.

Additionally, we have Vaughn Cassidy, who is an Environmental Consultant with the TN Dept. of Environment and Conservation’s Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices. He specializes in assisting Tennessee’s industrial sectors with their sustainable goals. He will present about the Tennessee Materials Marketplace, which is part of a nation-wide platform that provides companies and organizations the connections to repurpose and return material to Tennessee’s shared economy.

RSVP to receive Zoom link: http://www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/calendar/2020/11/11/lunch-amp-learn-lets-go-zero-waste

Hosted by green|spaces chattanooga

