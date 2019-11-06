November Nights: Paperclay Moon Ornaments

In this fun class we will explore simple sculpting techniques using Creative Paperclay to make a moon ornament for the holidays or for year-round display. Creative Paperclay is an air-dry, non-toxic clay that is a perfect medium for those with or without sculpting skills.

Supplies: All materials will be supplied and tools available to borrow for class. Face molds are available and the more advanced and adventurous are encouraged to create a face without the mold. Paperclay washes out easily, but you might want to wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

This class is in two parts held a week apart. You must attend both to finish the project. You will go away with your very own creation, a new skill to make gifts for the holidays, and perhaps a new hobby.

Night 1, November 6: Sculptapalooza: You will prepare the base for your ornament for hanging, and work with the clay to create your piece. Faces will be made using a mold or with help from the teacher. Pieces will be left to dry in the studio.

Night 2, November 13: Getting Tricky with Acrylics: Your pieces will be dry and we will paint and finish the ornaments using acrylics, varnish, and glitters.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.