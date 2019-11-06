November Nights: Paperclay Moon Ornaments

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In this fun class we will explore simple sculpting techniques using Creative Paperclay to make a moon ornament for the holidays or for year-round display. Creative Paperclay is an air-dry, non-toxic clay that is a perfect medium for those with or without sculpting skills.

Supplies: All materials will be supplied and tools available to borrow for class. Face molds are available and the more advanced and adventurous are encouraged to create a face without the mold. Paperclay washes out easily, but you might want to wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

This class is in two parts held a week apart. You must attend both to finish the project. You will go away with your very own creation, a new skill to make gifts for the holidays, and perhaps a new hobby.

Night 1, November 6: Sculptapalooza: You will prepare the base for your ornament for hanging, and work with the clay to create your piece. Faces will be made using a mold or with help from the teacher. Pieces will be left to dry in the studio.

Night 2, November 13: Getting Tricky with Acrylics: Your pieces will be dry and we will paint and finish the ornaments using acrylics, varnish, and glitters.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
