The Nude Party with Pearl Charles

The Nude Party at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $20

Formed in a North Carolina dormitory in 2012, The Nude Party celebrates the clanging rock of the '60s while blending modern elements that have made them beloved by fans of all ages. The band is comprised of lead vocalist/guitarist Patton Magee, vocalist/lead guitarist Shaun Couture, organist/pianist Don Merrill, bass player Alec Castillo, percussionist Austin Brose, and drummer Connor Mikita.

They debuted with the Hot Tub EP in 2016 and followed up with their eponymous full-length debut in 2018. The Nude Party was heralded by Rolling Stone as "equal parts 'I'm Waiting for the Man' Velvet Underground and ‘Exile on Main St.’ Rolling Stones." The band’s sophomore full-length, Midnight Manor, was released in 2020. The album was met with critical acclaim, with The Line of Best Fit saying "It's an addictive and deeply satisfying exploration of the beauty and the pain, the agony and the ecstasy, and the rave up and the come down; all baked into the very grooves of every track on the album.”

Since their inception, The Nude Party have relocated to the Catskills in New York and watched their fan base steadily grow as their music reaches the masses. The boys have busily toured the world, performing with the likes of Jack White, The Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet among others.