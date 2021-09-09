Nurse Blake

Nurse Blake is one of a kind entertainer who uses his experience as a nurse for a fun filled comedy event that celebrates the hard work of healthcare providers. Blake tells candid and raw stories from his time in nursing school and from his shifts at the bedside. His upbeat attitude and hilarious spins on the obstacles nurses face day to day offer a fun and interactive experience for audience members. Blakes comedy stands apart by using humor to advocate for nurses. By using masterful storytelling to captivate audiences, he provides an unforgettable night of laughs and inspiration. He is the ultimate solo performer using visuals, crowd participation, and live sketches that have audiences engaged and laughing from start to finish.