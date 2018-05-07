Nurses Breakfast

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

To celebrate National Nurses Week, our Nurses Breakfast returns Monday, May 7th! We are so appreciative of our local nurses and how incredibly hard you work for our community, so we're inviting all you third shifters to kick back & relax with us as a small token of our gratitude!

There will be a $6.99 breakfast buffet with pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fruit and yogurt. We'll also have happy hour drink specials + live music (artist TBA)! Spread the word, come in your scrubs & bring your friends.

