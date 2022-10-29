Nurture the Next's Share the Pain

to

Family Justice Center 5705 Uptain Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Nurture the Next's annual “Share the Pain” fundraising event will be held Saturday, October 29 at 9 A.M at the Family Justice Center.

Share the Pain is an annual workout fundraiser aiming to raise money to strengthen the services provided by Nurture the Next to domestic violence survivors during the month of October – Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The entry fee goes toward Nurture the Next’s domestic violence helpline.

For a donation, individuals can participate in the Share the Pain event, support Nurture the Next’s helpline, receive an event t-shirt and enjoy an after-event brunch and drink.

To register, visit https://donate.nurturethenext.org/event/share-the-pain-2022-chattanooga/e424892.

Info

Family Justice Center 5705 Uptain Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness
to
Google Calendar - Nurture the Next's Share the Pain - 2022-10-29 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nurture the Next's Share the Pain - 2022-10-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nurture the Next's Share the Pain - 2022-10-29 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nurture the Next's Share the Pain - 2022-10-29 09:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 26, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

October 27, 2022

Friday

October 28, 2022

Saturday

October 29, 2022

Sunday

October 30, 2022

Monday

October 31, 2022

Tuesday

November 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours