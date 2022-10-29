Nurture the Next's Share the Pain

Nurture the Next's annual “Share the Pain” fundraising event will be held Saturday, October 29 at 9 A.M at the Family Justice Center.

Share the Pain is an annual workout fundraiser aiming to raise money to strengthen the services provided by Nurture the Next to domestic violence survivors during the month of October – Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The entry fee goes toward Nurture the Next’s domestic violence helpline.

For a donation, individuals can participate in the Share the Pain event, support Nurture the Next’s helpline, receive an event t-shirt and enjoy an after-event brunch and drink.

To register, visit https://donate.nurturethenext.org/event/share-the-pain-2022-chattanooga/e424892.