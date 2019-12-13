CHATTANOOGA, TN – The Chattanooga Ballet returns to the Tivoli Theatre to present their 32nd annual production of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 pm. This year features the return of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera and conductor Kayoko Dan, extensive new choreography from new Chattanooga Ballet Artistic Director, Brian McSween, and guest artists from the New York Dance Project and Sarasota Ballet. Additionally, Meg Quiroz, formally a member of Joffrey Ballet, will return to the stage to perform alongside Chattanooga Ballet’s professional company.

More than 200 local children are a part of this year’s cast. The lead role of Clara will be shared by Chattanooga Ballet students Jenna Kaik and Cate Morton. Company professionals Samantha Sole and Nena Widfeldt will alternate performances of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Long-time company member Dillion Davis will play the mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer.

Mr. McSween, who arrived in August, commented, “Chattanooga Ballet is committed to providing a full artistic experience through dance, live music with the CSO, and with local choirs. We believe that the experience of live art cannot be replaced nor replicated, and that the theater is a special place where anyone can come, be valued, be entertained and be provided a little more joy and hope.”

Executive Director, John Farrimond noted, “Chattanooga Ballet’s The Nutcracker has become a time-honored tradition in the city. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Brian’s caliber raise the bar not only for the production but for the organization as well. He has rechoreographed upwards of 80% of the show so even those who attend the show every year will be in for a new and exciting experience!”

In response to past demand and the return of the CSO, Chattanooga Ballet added a fourth show to this year’s schedule. “Arts nonprofits like Chattanooga Ballet and the CSO are increasingly working together for the benefit of our audiences and our sustainability,” said Samantha Teter, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera. “We’re thrilled to be a part of The Nutcracker again and look forward to working with the Ballet on a CSO Chamber concert in the spring of 2020.”

Tickets for The Nutcracker range from $18 - $65 and are available at www.tivolichattanoga.com or via the Tivoli Box Office at (4230 757-5580.

# # #

Chattanooga Ballet is a nonprofit organization established in 1973 and is dedicated to the enrichment of the community by advancing the art of dance. It’s mission: Inspiring creativity and innovation through excellence in education, performance and community engagement.