NYE at Moxy Chattanooga

to

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

NYE at Moxy Chattanooga

Peace out 2020! Who is ready to wipe the slate clean and start fresh in 2021? Ring in the New Year with us! Can’t wait to see you #atthemoxy!

- OPEN TO REGISTERED HOTEL GUESTS ONLY

- Event Valet $8, Overnight Valet $15

- Daniel the DJ

- Mac’s Subs and Fries

- NYE Photo Booth

- Moxy Fun & Games

**Forget 2020, but don’t forget your mask! Masks are required for attendance. No need to worry about a crowded space, we have social distancing measures in place so our guests can have a safe, fun, and unforgettable night! Must be 21+ to enter **

Info

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
This & That
to
Google Calendar - NYE at Moxy Chattanooga - 2020-12-31 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - NYE at Moxy Chattanooga - 2020-12-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - NYE at Moxy Chattanooga - 2020-12-31 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - NYE at Moxy Chattanooga - 2020-12-31 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

December 29, 2020

Wednesday

December 30, 2020

Thursday

December 31, 2020

Friday

January 1, 2021

Saturday

January 2, 2021

Sunday

January 3, 2021

Monday

January 4, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours