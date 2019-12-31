NYE at Moxy Chattanooga!

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Looking for the hottest NYE Party in the city? You’ve found it! Be #AtTheMoxy at midnight to welcome 2020.

Play With Us!

- Open Bar (You heard right...our incredible well drinks plus select beer and wine)

- Heavy Appetizers by Events With Taste- Gastropub, Taco Bar, & Grilled Cheese Station

- The Chill Lounge with Ice Sculpture Bar

- S’mores Station with Fire Pit

- The Void Black Light Party

- Ball Pit

- Entertainment at The Railyard

- Live music- Blocked Party and DJ Sphynx

- Photo Booth with Professional Photographer

- Party Favors

- Moxy Games

- Midnight Champagne Toast

- Midnight Waffle House Food Truck

Info

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
