Nyisha Art Show

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come check out local artist Nyisha Ubowski's work which will be on display for the month of April. Art show happens at 7pm with artist talk and Q&A.

Kids welcome until 9pm.

View the art, drink a beer and enjoy the evening.

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
6154966070
