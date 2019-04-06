Nyisha Art Show

Come check out local artist Nyisha Ubowski's work which will be on display for the month of April. Art show happens at 7pm with artist talk and Q&A.
Kids welcome until 9pm.
View the art, drink a beer and enjoy the evening.
WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
