Try to imagine what society might be like in the United States if Martin Luther King, Jr had not delivered his powerful speeches and moved thousands of citizens to come together in unity for social justice? The impact of Dr. King’s life on this nation will forever be remembered with gratitude.

"My favorite aspect of Dr. King's work is his combination of tough-mindedness and tender-heartedness: thinking clearly and carefully while speaking truth to power is compatible with acting out of love and compassion for all human beings," said Dr. Ethan Mills, UTC Dept. of Philosophy and Religion.

In appreciation for Dr. King’s life, legacy, and tremendous impact on the civil rights movement, the UTC Department of Fine Arts Music Division is proud to announce its upcoming Gala event, “O King.”

“O King” will take place on Thursday, March 9, at the Roland Hayes Concert Hall at the UTC Fine Arts Center at 7:30 PM, (752 Vine Street) with the presence and support of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. This event will be followed by a reception in the Lobby of the Fine Arts Center. Admission and parking are free.

The multi-disciplinary event will feature music ranging from Gospel and Spirituals to Jazz and Classical music by Black composers, with performers from across campus and the community.

In between performances, faculty members from the departments of Political Science, Criminal Justice, and Philosophy will be joined by campus and community leaders to offer brief spoken reflections about various aspects of Martin Luther King’s impact on our society, and how we might benefit from his ideas even in today’s world.

For more information, see www.UTC.EDU/Music, or call (423) 425-4679