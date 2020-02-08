Oakwood Aeolians Evensong

Oakwood University’s choir, the Aeolians, under the direction of Jason Max Ferdinand, will perform for Evensong on Saturday, February 8, at 6 p.m. at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Aeolian performances often present a repertoire of choral music that ranges from the Baroque era to the 21st century. This event is free and open to the public.

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
