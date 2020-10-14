October Lunch & Learn: Mayoral Candidate Panel

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

October Lunch & Learn: Mayoral Candidate Panel

Join green|spaces for our monthly lunch & learn! This month, we are excited to present a panel of Mayoral Candidates to answer your questions about their sustainability related plans for the City of Chattanooga!

RSVP Here to receive Zoom Link information: https://secure.lglforms.com/form.../s/sTA7suDYFooANO8wsYR8Ww

*green|spaces is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse any political candidate.

All candidates have been invited to participate and currently those joining green|spaces are the following listed in alphabetical order:

  • Monty Bruell
  • Chris Dahl
  • Tim Kelly
  • Andrew McLaren
  • Keith Smartt

More information on each candidate can be found here: www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/calendar/2020/10/14/lunch-amp-learn-mayoral-candidate-panel

(the list will be updated as we receive confirmations)

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Politics & Activism
to
Google Calendar - October Lunch & Learn: Mayoral Candidate Panel - 2020-10-14 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - October Lunch & Learn: Mayoral Candidate Panel - 2020-10-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - October Lunch & Learn: Mayoral Candidate Panel - 2020-10-14 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - October Lunch & Learn: Mayoral Candidate Panel - 2020-10-14 12:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 14, 2020

Thursday

October 15, 2020

Friday

October 16, 2020

Saturday

October 17, 2020

Sunday

October 18, 2020

Monday

October 19, 2020

Tuesday

October 20, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours