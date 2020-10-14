October Lunch & Learn: Mayoral Candidate Panel

Join green|spaces for our monthly lunch & learn! This month, we are excited to present a panel of Mayoral Candidates to answer your questions about their sustainability related plans for the City of Chattanooga!

RSVP Here to receive Zoom Link information: https://secure.lglforms.com/form.../s/sTA7suDYFooANO8wsYR8Ww

*green|spaces is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse any political candidate.

All candidates have been invited to participate and currently those joining green|spaces are the following listed in alphabetical order:

Monty Bruell

Chris Dahl

Tim Kelly

Andrew McLaren

Keith Smartt

More information on each candidate can be found here: www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/calendar/2020/10/14/lunch-amp-learn-mayoral-candidate-panel

(the list will be updated as we receive confirmations)